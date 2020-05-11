Cyberpunk 2077 Fan Film: Phoenix Program is Nothing But Short of Amazing

YouTube Channel T7pro has released a brand new teaser trailer for their upcoming fan film for Cyberpunk 2077.

The fan film teaser trailer is absolutely stunning resulting in a hype train for CD Projekt RED’s upcoming title – -Cyberpunk 2077. The production of the fan film is pretty stellar having plenty of great cosplayers involved.

The film is still currently in development, and due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie has been halted. But to hold us over, the teaser trailer has been released.

Check out the amazing fan teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phoenix Program down below:

In related news, CD Projekt RED has announced recently that the customization for Cyberpunk 2077 will be the deepest we’ve ever seen before.

We know that there will be ton of customization to gender, race, face shapes, body types, and more; but it seems that CD Projekt RED wants to up the customization with genital options. Yes, I know its crazy. Learn more about the genital options in Cyberpunk 2077 right here!

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release on September 17, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

source: YouTube