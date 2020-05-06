Cyberpunk 2077 Customization Goes Into Genital Options

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was hyped up for years and after The Witcher series came to an end, there was plenty of hype over their upcoming futuristic cyberpunk RPG take. With that said, there was a massive news piece that came out regarding the maturity level that this game would feature. Now we’re finding out just how much of customization you’ll have when creating your character.

Players are put into the role of a mercenary named V who must work on odd jobs to build up the street cred to get the better-paying gigs. A big portion of this game involves augmentations due to advanced technology, gamers can have various enhancements made that will suit particular play styles. Being set in the distant future, a big part of the lifestyle in Cyberpunk 2077 is augmentations. As a result, you can make several body adjustments to play towards your skills and attributes.

As mentioned, there was plenty of adult content that was highlighted in the rating for this game. However, we are now finding out that there are options to customize genitals for your gender. We, of course, will refrain from getting too graphic in this post, but it appears that there will be options to adjust sizes and combinations to give your character your preferred appearance. This is a strong mature-rated video game and it’s bound to be controversial when released into the market.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release on September 17, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.









Source: IGN