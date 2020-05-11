Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Extended Look at Gameplay set for This Week

NeatheRealm Studios have announced on Twitter that fans can expect new gameplay from the Aftermath DLC early this week.

Check out the tweet down below:

Sure. Let's do early next week? https://t.co/BMBpm0TdV0 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) May 8, 2020

Announced in a response to a fan who asked for more gameplay, devs NeatheRealm studios have revealed that fans can expect it early this week. At the time of writing, there is no exact date or time, however, fans can expect the new gameplay to hit sometime this week.

Mortal Kombat 11’s new DLC, Aftermath brings a new story and a handful playable characters. Perhaps the most shocking is the addition of Robocop, which is an awesome and perfectly fitting character to add to the series. Fans can now finally have the Terminator (T800) square off against Robocop, which is something that needs to happen in a Mortal Kombat game.

Stay tuned to Gameranx as we’ll have you covered with the latest gameplay trailer, which is set for this week.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited to see more gameplay from the upcoming DLC pack? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Mortal Kombat 11 Twitter