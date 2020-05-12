15 Weirdest Button Commands in Gaming

Quacking, hugging, pooping, and swearing — what do these actions all have in common? They’re all mapped to buttons in video games.

Controllers have a whole lot of buttons these days, and as games get more complex, it’s nice to sit back and enjoy the simple pleasures in life — like pressing a button to make a horse poop. Games have some pretty wild buttons you can press, and today we’re looking at the weirdest, most wonderfully odd actions mapped to specific button presses or combinations on your controller. Whether you’re quacking on command, or dropping your pants, these are some seemingly useless actions that we absolutely adore.

While many of these actions have no purpose whatsoever, others are odd — but have an actual use in gameplay. Smoking a cigarette might seem like just a cool thing to do in Vanquish, butt tossing the light cig actually tricks robots to fire in the wrong direction. Actions like farting, or swearing up a storm have specific gameplay functions, while others (like flipping the bird in one particular game) really has no use at all.

Here are 15 of our favorite actions from some very wild games. If a game doesn’t let me map cusswords to a specific button, what are we even doing here?

#1: Blink [Alone In The Dark]

Blinking. At the start of Alone In The Dark (2008), you’ll have a button specifically mapped to blinking! When enemies spit poison at you, you’ll need to blink the gunk out. Later, you’ll be able to ‘see’ enemies with your eyes closed — just hold down the blinking button!

#2: Poop [MGS5]

With your companion D-Horse, which is literally just a horse in Metal Gear Solid 5, you can poop on command. Why? Well, it’s kind of gross — and it can be used to flip vehicles! Poop on a road, and any incoming jeep will wipe out.

#3: Swear [Scarface / 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand]

Both Scarface and 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand feature a button specifically for shouting naughty language. As Scarface, you’ll even build up a rage meter, letting you go on a full-throated rampage by taunting your enemies with all the bad words.

