Predator: Hunting Grounds Will see the Return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch

Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise his role as Dutch in Predator: Hunting Grounds, developers IllFonic has announced today.

This comes as big news as Arnold Schwarzenegger has not had any involvement with the Predator franchise since the original film released in 1987. Dutch will be added to the game as the first of four paid DLC and will release in the month of May. The addition of this paid DLC will come with the first of four free updates with the other scheduled for the rest of the summer.

In related news, Predator: Hunting Grounds has received a brand new patch (1.06) which makes a multitude of in-game changes including weapon and the Predator mechanics balancing. Check out the full set of patch notes right here.

Source: PS Blog