Humble Bundle Raises Over $6.5 Million Dollars for COVID-19 Relief

Humble Bundle is known for donating to charities and offering a ton of games to players for a relatively cheap price. Their latest charity event was aimed for COVID-19 Relief and did they manage to crush it!

The company has sold 208,527 Covid-19 bundles, which resulted in a grand totoal of $6,565,557! This money has greatly helped the forntline workers who have been dealing with the pandemic n more ways then they could have imagined. This was a huge success and if you bought the bundle, you should be happy that you helped a greater cause!

Check out the official statement issued from Humble Bundle down below:

The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle was a HUGE success! With 208,527 bundles sold, the Humble community raised $6,565,557 for a few organizations responding to COVID-19 in a multitude of ways. We reached out to Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners In Health for insight into how these funds will be used during these trying times.

The official Humble Bundle blogpost has testimonials from some of the charities the money went to including Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, and many more. If you want to see where the money went and how much a difference it made, check out the blog post right here!

In related news, Bethesda has taken to their blog to announce that they will be donating $ 1 million dollars to the COVID-19 relief efforts.

This is the first major gaming publisher that has donated directly to a COVID-19 relief effort. Bethesda followed up the announcement of the donation with a detailed look at where the money is going. The donation will be getting split up into a couple of front line health workers. Check out the full announcement right here!

