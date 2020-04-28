Bethesda Donates $1 Million Dollars to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Bethesda has taken to their blog to announce that they will be donating $ 1 million dollars to the COVID-19 relief efforts.

This is the first major gaming publisher that has donated directly to a COVID-19 relief effort; PlayStation and Humble Bundle managed to create some funds as well. Bethesda followed up the announcement of the donation with a detailed look at where the money is going. The donation will be getting split up into a couple of front line health workers.

Check out the official announcement from Bethesda, alongside a detailed look at where the money is going down below:

With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts. We plan to donate $1,000,000 to the following front-line organizations:

$500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.

$250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected.

$250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.

In related news, COVID-19 has brought plenty of cancellations to 2020’s gaming-related events. We’ve seen plenty of conventions such as San Diego Comic-Con, Anime Expo, and more get cancelled due to the growing virus. Coronavirus has affected us all and if you want to see the other events, games, and movies that have either been delayed or pushed back, click here!

Bethesda is the first game studio to donate money to COVID-19 relief efforts. Perhaps with Bethesda will kick off a train of events where other major publishers will donate some money as well. What are your thoughts about the Bethesda donation?

Source: Bethesda