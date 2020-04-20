Recent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Leaks Are Confirmed to be All Fake

Over the weekend there was a couple of leaked rumors concerning Insomniac Game’s highly anticipated sequel title — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that got the internet fired up. However, as everyone should expect when discussing leaks, it has been confirmed to be fake.

Posted on Reddit by an anonymous user, the leak suggested a ton of new gameplay mechanics, new features, and story beats that for the most part seemed very believable. After a good 24 hours, the anonymous user posted once again stating that all the “leaks” are indeed fake as they made them up due to “quarantine-induced boredom.”

Apparently the user is an aspiring writer that wanted to see if the fans of Spider-Man liked his ideas for the upcoming sequel. But to regurgitate, the leaks are fake and have nothing to do with the upcoming sequel. We probably won;t hear from the Spider-Man sequel for quite some time, but keep an eye out on Gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news centered around Spider-Man.

In related Spider-Man news, last Summer the news broke that Sony purchased the company and made them an exclusive developer for Sony. The news was kind of big as companies just don’t purchase development studios, but with he critical success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, there’s really no reason why they shouldn’t have bought them. Learn more about the purchase of Insomniac Games right here!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Are you a fan of the Spider-Man PS4 title? Excited for a sequel title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Reddit