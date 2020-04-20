Cloud’s Buster Sword Created in Real Life Looks As Epic as You Would Expect

YouTuber Odin Makes is back with another crazy creation but this time its centered around one of the most iconic weapons in video game history – -Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final fantasy 7.

With the release of Final Fanatsy 7 Remake, there is no surprise we would’ve seen this epic sword come to reality. The latest YouTube video breaks down the steps Odin took to create the sword, and then finally showcasing the sword at the end.

If you’re a fan of the game or props made from iconic moments in media, Odin Makes is a perfect YouTube channel for you to keep an eye on.

Check out the epic recreation of Cloud’s Buster Sword in real lfie down below:

In related news, Square Enix have been releasing a ton of behind-the-scenes footage for the critically acclaimed title — Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The publisher has been pretty good with releasing these inside looks at the game,and if you want to learn even more about the game, we have a slew of them covered. The inside episodes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake showcases the game’s music, combat system, graphics, and so much more. Click here for the full details!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now available for the PlayStation 4. Have you picked up the critically acclaimed game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube