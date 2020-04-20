Nintendo Reportedly Boosting Their Nintendo Switch Production But Will It Stop Resellers?

The world right now is pretty much at a standstill. We’re all dealing with the coronavirus as it’s quickly shut down markets, prevented workers from attending their jobs, closed schools, and ultimately has people in social isolation. Being trapped in a home may seem like a nice break at first, but as the days start to blend together and you’re craving for some sort of entertainment to help kill the time, there may be some interest building up on playing video games. Unfortunately, because of the low production runs and factories being shut down, there has been plenty of consumers actively searching for certain products online like video game consoles.

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch specifically, the console has been in low stock and most retailers are fresh out of units available to sell. This has resulted in resellers jumping online and selling the stock at a high mark up. Partly the reason behind this has been a bot that some consumer are using to actively search for the new stock being released and from there they can quickly purchase units without being present at the desktop. Those units are then flipped online for several hundred dollars more than what they originally cost.

Now it looks like Nintendo is going to combatant the resellers this year by upping the production run when possible. According to a report by Nikkei, the Nintendo company has been working with suppliers to soon ramp up production and increase the overall production by 10% more than what was originally produced in 2019. That should hopefully bring in plenty of units available to markets that are suffering from shortages.

This is of course just a report and nothing official has been stated by Nintendo quite yet. Still, even if more units are produced and brought out into select markets, we’re curious to see if the bot service will simply secure all the available units once again to flip online.

Source: Nikkei