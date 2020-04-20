Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Bundle Will Be Last Variant For The Console

It’s about that time we’re seeing the last bundles and variants for the current-generation Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4 video game consoles. We know that the next-generation video game consoles from both Microsoft and Sony are slated to launch within this holiday season, despite not seeing much of in terms of unveils, details or even a specific release date. Likewise, with the coronavirus in full effect around the world, we’re also wondering if these console platforms will still make it release on target.

Regardless, we know for at least Microsoft, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle will be the last special bundle released for the console generation. Instead, it looks like after the bundle launches into the market, we’re going to see the company start focusing on the next-generation Xbox Series X. We imagine the units will move relatively easily when the Xbox One X bundle does release as there’s plenty of anticipation and hype building up for Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red is not releasing Cyberpunk 2077 until September, but the bundle will launch in June. This will come with a variant Xbox One X console, a custom Xbox One controller, along with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 digitally. It’s worth noting that the game won’t be available until its fully released in September.

Microsoft has over 40,000 units available for the bundle when it does launch in select markets, so you should find retailers readily selling the console. If you have yet to check out the bundle then we suggest looking at the trailer up above.

