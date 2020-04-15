Sonic The Hedgehog SXSW News Has Been Delayed

The coronavirus health pandemic has become a major problem worldwide and it hindered several events and expos from moving forward. We’ve seen the likes of E3 2020 get cancelled to companies taking on the ability to share their latest announcement online. While the online alternative has proved to be a viable option to get content unveiled to the masses in an entertaining way, we’re not going to receive an online reveal treatment from Sega.

If you’ve been following Sonic the Hedgehog franchise then you may be aware that the beloved IP was about to receive a new announcement. SXSW was planned to have a panel where Sega would unveil something related to the Sonic the Hedgehog IP but as you may already know, SXSW was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. This may have reached fans who expected Sega to still showcase what they had planned to announce online, but a new tweet from the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has confirmed that the news has been delayed.

Hi everyone – we know delays are way past not cool. But with the world in its current state, and to keep our teams safe, we need to wait to show you our SXSW content until things have settled.



Thanks for your patience, and we'll let you know as soon as we have a date to share! — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 15, 2020

According to the tweet, the team behind the announcement has decided to hold out and make sure that their team is safe before they are willing to showcase the SXSW content. We’re still uncertain just what the news was set to be. While some fans may have guessed it would have been a new video game, really it could have been anything such as a new television series or a comic book.

Really, we won’t know that Sega had planned until they are ready to share and it looks like we’ll get updated on Twitter on when that date will end up being.

Source: Twitter