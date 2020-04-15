Gamer Showcases Resident Evil 3 Run With No Damage Or Infinite Ammo

Resident Evil 3 is the latest title release from Capcom. After going back to work on previous Resident Evil games as a means to reboot the titles for current-generation platforms, fans have been eagerly reliving this survival horror classic. With that said, being a survival horror game, the gameplay is not necessarily meant to be easy. Instead, the game offers players a real challenge when battling against the undead.

Overall, the game is set during the events of Resident Evil 2 though with players taking on the role of Jill Valentine. When Umbrella unleashes a BOW to take out the remaining S.T.A.R.S members that were present in the first game, Jill is not only constantly being hunted down but greatly outnumbered by all the other swarms of enemies that roam the streets. While the game is on the shorter side, there is still plenty of difficulty for players which range from solving puzzles to battling enemies or even boss fights.

One particular player that goes by the name of CarcinogenSDA on YouTube showcased not only a quick playthrough compared to most players, but a run that features taking no damage or use of infinite ammo. It’s quite a sight to see especially during certain moments of the game that can fluster players, though we won’t spoil anything about the game in case you have yet to play or finish it.

With that said, if you don’t care about spoilers, or would like some tips on how to go through this game without any holdup then check out the video above.

It’s quite an incredible playthrough but again, if you’re wanting to avoid spoilers, then we suggest watching our Before You Buy episode upload down below. It features our overall first impressions of Resident Evil 3 along with some gameplay footage.

Source: YouTube