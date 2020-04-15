World War Z Game of The Year Edition Announced, Launches May 5

World War Z will be getting a Game of The Year Edition featuring all of the game’s previous DLC alongside new content, Saber Interactive announced today.

Packaged together in a new edition, World War Z Game of the Year Edition launches next month on May 5 with all of the game’s previous DLC and will cost $49.99 on console and $44.99 on PC. This edition will act as the ultimate edition including the full base game with both previously released DLC alongside upcoming content. Here’s what will be included in this newly announced edition:

New Episode – Three new player-versus-enemy missions in the French city of Marseille, with their own maps, story and characters.

– Three new player-versus-enemy missions in the French city of Marseille, with their own maps, story and characters. Weapon Packs – The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, new Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus one new upcoming weapon pack.

– The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, new Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus one new upcoming weapon pack. Character Packs – The Professionals Character Skin Pack and War Heroes Character Skin Pack.

As mentioned above, players won’t have to wait much longer when it comes to the newly announced World War Z Game of The Year Edition. The game will be released next month on May 5, 2020, for all platforms.

For those unfamiliar, World War Z is based on the novel and 2013 blockbuster movie starring Brad Pitt as his character must do everything in his power to keep his family safe, in a world quickly plunged by vicious zombies. The game received mostly positive reviews for its fun gameplay loop, however, it can be very repetitive. Check out Gameranx’s Before You Buy video, in which our very own, Jake Baldino gives his thoughts on it.

Source: Gematsu