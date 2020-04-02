Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Journey Update Adds Geralt, New Features, and Much More

CD Projekt RED has released a new trailer discussing their upcoming update for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game!

The update, titled Journey, brings a ton of great content including the man himself — Geralt of Rivia! Yes, Geralt is joining the game and will be able to unlock either through their new “battle pass” like system for free, or buying the premium version of the pass.

In addition to Geralt joining the game, Gwent will now have some story content sprinkled within the game at the start of every week, and a ton of challenges for players to unlock. Customize Geralt to the fullest with different swords, costumes, and much more. The trailer breaks down everything new very beautifully.

Check out the new trailer for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game down below:

In related news, developer CD Projekt RED has recently released the critically acclaimed card game for Android mobile devices.

The wait has finally come to an end, and the ability to play Gwent for Android users is now available. The download is available right now on the Google Play Store for free! There might be some in-game purchases, but everyone will be able to try the game for free if they wish to do so. Check out the full details right here!

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is now available on all platforms. Are you a fan of the Witcher franchise? Thinking about downloading the new card game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube