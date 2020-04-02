Bandai Namco Releases New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Accolades and DLC Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their critically acclaimed RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

The new trailer is a split between an accolades trailer and a look at the upcoming DLC. If you haven’t tried Kakarot yet and are a Dragon Ball fan, what are you waiting for?!?! The accolades portion of the trailer showcases some of the best highlights from reviewers talking about the critically acclaimed game.

The second portion is is just a tease of the upcoming DLC packs, the first of which is set to release in Spring 2020. This is the first episode of the DLC pack, with Episode 2 still in development; and lastly gamers will have a new story arc to play through, but they are keeping quiet about that for now.

Check out the brand new accolades and DLC trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot down below:

In related news, Bandai NAmco has recently announced an impressive stat for one of their latest game — DBZ: Kakarot has sold 1.5 million copies of the game within its first week!

Releasing a major RPG like Kakarot is no east feat, and with many fans of the series skeptical about the game, Bandai’s probably at ease with the latest number in sales for this week. According to the conference call, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has sold 1.5 million copies within its first week of release with the company aiming for 2 million copies by the end of the yeat; which seems to be an attainable goal! Check out the full article right here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Have you been enjoying the game so far? Excited for the DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube