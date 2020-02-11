Dragon Ball: Kakarot Sold 1.5 Million Copies Within its First Week of Release

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was one of Bandai Namco’s most anticipated games as of late due to the Dragon Ball franchise critical fame over the last couple of decades. Bandai Namco had a lot of pressure when developing this game, and thanks to a new conference call it looks like it was a success!

Releasing a major RPG like Kakarot is no east feat, and with many fans of the series skeptical about the game, Bandai’s probably at ease with the latest number in sales for this week. According to the conference call, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has sold 1.5 million copies within its first week of release with the company aiming for 2 million copies by the end of the yeat; which seems to be an attainable goal!

Kakarot retells the epic story of the Dragon Ball franchise, and if you’re a newcomer of the franchise or a hardcore fan, this game seems to be accessible for everyone. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our review roundup for the game right here!

In related news, Bandai Namco recently released a new trailer for their upcoming FighterZ pass for Dragon Ball FighterZ!

As the new trailer depicts, season 3 for Dragon Ball FighterZ have begun, bringing new content to the critically acclaimed fighting title. A new skin featuring Goku Ultra Instinct will be present! Yes, a new Goku will be added to the game, and is set to release this Spring! In addition, players will be introduced to a brand new character on February 28th, Kefla! Learn more about Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3 right here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for the PS4 and Xbox One. Have you picked up the new game? Let us know in the commnets below!

Source: Bandai Namco