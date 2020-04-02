Latest Sims 4 DLC Pack Brings New Pet Accessories

A brand new Sims 4 DLC pack called ‘My First Pet Stuff’ has been revealed and is already out for purchase.

Check out the official trailer down below:

Sims 4 pack ‘My First Pet Stuff’ requires full game purchase and is now available on all platforms.

The rather short official trailer gets straight to the point and that is buying new accessories for pets. This pack will allow players to buy and train their sims on how to take of their new pets including buying new beds, furniture and much more for them. In addition, the trailer shows off the adorable pets can own including cats, dogs, and much more.

“Welcome home a new small animal and show off your love for Cats and Dogs with The Sims™ 4 My First Pet Stuff,* available March 31, 2020. Teach your Sims how to care for smaller household pets, decorate a home with pet-inspired furniture, and dress pets in your favorite Sims outfits!”

What are your thoughts on this new DLC pack? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments below and stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube