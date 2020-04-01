Nintendo Releases Epic Fan Reactions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Characters, Watch Here

One of Nintendo’s biggest titles for the Switch is undoubtedly the epic character fighting title — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The game is filled with so many lovable characters from a range of Nintendo titles like Mario, Pikachu, Kirby,, Sonic, and many more iconic characters. But whenever a new character is added into the frey, the Smash community absolutely gets sent into a frenzy!

Today, Nintendo released an epic compilation of the best reactions from the community when a DLC character was revealed. My most shocked DLC character to be added to the game is Joker from Persona 5!

Check out some of the biggest reactions from the Samsh community down below:

Trailer Description:

There have been lots of exciting memories created since the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Check out this compilation to celebrate & reminisce on some of the biggest moments so far.

Nintendo has announced some pretty great DLC characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but I got to wonder, which reveal has been your favorite? Who would you like to see join the epic fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube