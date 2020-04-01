Nioh 2 Patch 1.07 Addresses Various Bug Fixes and Adjustments, Check out Full Patch Notes Here

Koi Tecmo and Team Ninja have rolled out the latest patch (1.07) for Nioh 2 which seeks to address numerous bug fixes and make multiple adjustments including mission difficulty on sub-missions.

Check out the full set of patch notes down below via Gematsu

Adjustments

Adjusted the mission difficulty of the sub-missions: “A Favor for the Blacksmith” “The Greedy Hunter” “The Sunomata Yokai Hunt” “The Viper and the Butterfly” “The Brothers’ Blades” “The Burning Sky” “Scattered Fragments” “Calling on the Fire God” “The Dream’s End”

Weakened the attacks of some non-boss enemies. Previously, though the player could be above the recommended level, some enemies would kill the player in one hit.

Weakened some attacks of Shibata Katsuie that are especially difficult to dodge.

Buffed the drop rate of Smithing Text and The Art of Combat.

Added “Difficulty” to the search condition of Random Encounters.

Added “Accessories” tab to the “Tempering.”

Added a feature to initialize settings in the HDR settings.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the level of the shiftling skill “Devour Yokai Realm” would reset when performing a reset on other skill tree. (The level of “Devour Yokai Realm” and overused skill points will be fixed in this update.)

Fixed an issue where custom active skill would remain set to an active skill slot even when a reset of the Samurai Skill tree was performed.

Fixed an issue in the Dojo where an acquired Tea Utensil would disappear when completing the mission.

Fixed an issue in the Dojo where the player could obtain duplicates of a Smithing Text if the player had not already turned in the text in question to the blacksmith.

Fixed an issue where in the Kodama Bazaar the stock of the items would not increase when using a skill that would increase maximum amount of item player can possess.

Fixed an issue where twice as many items would be sold when selling items in Storehouse.

Fixed an issue where a visual of certain weapons while sheathed was reversed when wearing Youngblood Cuirass.

Fixed an issue in the mission “Bird in A Cage” where it was not possible to give dung balls to “Ryunojo the Dung Lover.”

Fixed an issue in the mission “Ruin Draws Near” where the player could not ring the bell.

Fixed an issue in the mission “A Way Out” where the Yokai Realm would not be dispelled when the boss spawned object was destroyed.

Fixed an issue in the mission “The Golden Castle” where the Boss would not run out of Ki and would not be knocked down at times even when certain conditions were fulfilled.

Fixed an issue in the multiplayer version of the mission “Stray Cats” where the mission would not end.

Fixed an issue in the mission “The Fire God’s Magatama” where an unobtainable blue treasure box location was placed in the compass.

Fixed an issue in the mission “Sharp Eyes” where player could not get amrita when completing the mission.

Fixed an issue where a Biwa Boku-boku near a shrine would activate a Bloody Grave when the player is praying at a shrine.

Fixed an issue where the Drenched status would not be removed when bathing in a hot spring while being Drenched.

Fixed an issue where a ladder could not be used when certain enemies died with poison while the player was climbing the ladder.

Fixed an issue where co-fighting NPCS cannot be assisted when they went down and simultaneously fell off a cliff.

Fixed an issue where the Custom Active Skill Setting to the Active Skill “Sword Ki” was not applied to the Active Skill “Sword of Celerity.”

Fixed an issue where Ki was consumed before the Active Skill “Swirling Snow” was executed.

Fixed an issue where equipment effects and Custom Active Skill settings according to the active skill “Deadly Spiral” were not applied.

Fixed an issue where the Custom Active Skill was not applied when Mystic Art “Trained Throw” is applied to the Active Skill “Piercing Hurl Shadow/Light.”.

Fixed an issue where the Active Skill “Dragonfly II” was not applied to the Mystic Art “Trained Throw.”

Fixed an issue with the grapple move of the hatchets where the grab would not follow through.

Fixed an issue where the Custom Active Skill Setting to the Active Skill “Windswept” was not applied.

Fixed an issue with the switchglaive where you could perform the special switch stances “Retrobution” and “Edge” without having unlocked the skills.

Various other minor fixes.

As mentioned above, Koi Tecmo and Team Ninja are staying on top of their game and are always continuing to improve Nioh 2 and that continues with the latest Patch 1.07. The patch seeks to address a ton of bugs that have been affecting players. Hopefully, with this new patch players will be greeted with a much more refined, balanced experience.

In addition, Patch (1.07) made a large amount of adjustment including the most anticipated fix to mission difficulty on sub-missions, which was essential to most players. Secondly, the update also allows players to make adjustments to HDR settings, which was currently unavailable before.

Nioh 2 Patch 1.07 is now available on PS4 consoles.

Source: Team Ninja Twitter