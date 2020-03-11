DOOM Eternal’s Latest Trailer Showcases the Power of the Slayer

DOOM Eternal is making its anticipated release this month and to keep the fan’s excitement intact, Bethesda has released a brand new trailer showing off the power of the Slayer.

Check it out down below:

Bethesda is doing a solid job at steadily releasing DOOM Eternal trailers and that idea continues today with the latest trailer titled “Become the Most Powerful Slayer”. The trailer, which clocks in at one minute exactly, shows off the different abilities and techniques players will endure through the powerful Slayer. It is a very well done trailer, as it manages to be effective with only a minute in length. Can fans be any more excited for the release of this sequel?

In related news, DOOM Eternal received its last trailer yesterday, which shows off all the new customizable options when it comes to the Slayer. Give it a watch right here!

DOOM Eternal is weeks away and fans can’t be more excited for the anticipated sequel to the 2016 smash hit title. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Bethesda Youtube