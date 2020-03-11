Review Roundup: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a Title Every Xbox One Player Should Experience

Developer Moon Studios have finally launched their highly anticipated sequel title, Ori and the Will of the Wisps!

To no one’s surprise, the game is amazing. The original title, Ori and the Blind Forest, managed to capture gamers attention from the first reveal trailer. From the music, art style, and well done gameplay mechanics, the original title managed to be one of the best games of the generations.

The followup sequel was going to be hard to match the level of love for the original title, but it seems from reviews that it does that and some more. Ori and the Will os the Wisps is being pegged as a game that every Xbox One user should play. Despite some minor performance issues, the game is a fantastic title with an amazing story, memorizing graphics, and strong gameplay mechanics.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Microsoft’s latest title — Ori and the Will of the Wisps:

Gameranx:

Game Informer 95

The story is fantastic, the world is breathtaking, and all of that pales in comparison to the wonderfully made gameplay that soars both as a platforming and combat game. Moon Studios has outdone itself with Will of the Wisps, delivering an experience that doesn’t have any lulls, makes the player feel clever, and just keeps getting better as it goes.

Xbox Achievements 90

Backed by an amazing art style, a great soundtrack and a selection of heartwarming characters to take you through the story, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is pure platforming perfection.

Twinfinite 90

As long as the performance issues are completely ironed out in the near future, this is one platformer that’ll long be remembered.

DualShockers 85

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an exceptional adventure that every Xbox One owner should play.

GameSpot 80

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a remarkable synthesis of artful design and beautiful moments.

Polygon

Ori and the Will of the Wisps offers a gorgeous world to explore and a varied, creative series of abilities and tasks that guide my exploration and help me see more of this wonderful place. It expands my options in combat and offers me more to do, and mostly benefits from that added complexity, while losing some of its focus in the process. Overall, however, it’s a worthy trade off.

If you’re an achievement junkie, the full list of trophies for the game has been revealed. There’s a total of 37 acheivements to earn, however, there might be some minor spoilers hidden within the list. If you want to check out the full list of achievements for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, click here!

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now available for the Xbox One and it will be a game pass day-one arrival. Players who are a member of the game pass service will be delighted to know that they can play it free of charge, with an active membership. Are you excited for the highly anticipated sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Metacritic