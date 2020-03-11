Modern Warfare: Warzone – How To Use Mouse & Keyboard On Consoles

Victory doesn’t come easy when you’re playing about PC players on console. The Warzone Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has crossplay activated by default, so if you’re on Xbox One or PS4, you’ll be fighting opponents wielding the aiming power of the mouse and keyboard. If you’re looking for an edge of your own, you can always hook up a M+KB of your own on console. Modern Warfare fully supports this controller swap, and I’ll explain how it works below.

The new Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops you into the detailed Verdansk map with 150 players split into 3-operator teams. Your goal? Be the top squad of operators to survive by collecting powerful gear and crushing the competition. Trying to survive in this frantic, fast-paced shooter isn’t going to be easy, so you’ll need every advantage you can get. Playing with a mouse and keyboard on consoles is one way to do it.

You’ll find keyboard and mouse functionality on both PS4 and Xbox One. Both are compatible, and if you have trouble using KB+M in-game, access the Modern Warfare settings with your controller, and navigate to Controller Output — select Keyboard & Mouse instead of controller.

KB+M is only supported in certain apps and games on both consoles. Modern Warfare on all devices supports KB+M.

How To Use Keyboard + Mouse On PS4

The PS4 supports USB keyboard + mouse and Bluetooth keyboard + mouse.

Plug-in the USB keyboard + mouse into the PS4 and follow the on-screen instructions. It’s just that simple.

If you have a Bluetooth keyboard + mouse, go to [Settings] -> [Devices] -> [Bluetooth Devices] to automatically locate any Bluetooth devices near your PS4. Follow the on-screen instructions to pair your keyboard and mouse to the PS4.



For more help pairing your KB+M, check out the official Sony PS4 support article.

How To Use Keyboard + Mouse on Xbox One

The Xbox One console supports wired third-party keyboard + mouse. Only first-party keyboard + mouse products can be connected wirelessly.

Connect a wired KB+M to an Xbox One USB port to begin setup. Just follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process.

If you’re using a first-party wireless KB+M, press the Xbox key to pair the system. There are only a handful of first-party KB+M options for the Xbox One. Make sure to research before buying! The Razer Turret Wireless KB is made specifically for the Xbox One. It’s pricy at $250.



For more help pairing your KB+M, check out the official Microsoft Xbox One support article.