Ori and The Will of The Wisps Achievements Revealed Ahead of its Launch Week

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be finally making its highly anticipated release this week and to prepare fans, Microsoft has revealed the achievements for the game.

It should be noted that all achievements have been revealed down below including the hidden achievements.

Check it out down below:

Achievement Name Achievement Description Points Tools of the Trade Unlock all Abilities 20 Mad Skills Upgrade all Abilities 60 Fully Slotted Upgrade all Shard Slots 15 Shard Hunter Unlock all Shards 30 Shard Specialist Upgrade all Shards 75 Healthy Max out Life 15 Powerful Max out Energy 15 Cartographer’s Protégé Buy all Maps from Lupo 20 Shrine Bright Complete all Spirit Shrines 30 Lost and Found Find all Collectibles 50 Mark of the Trader Complete the Trade Sequence Quest 20 Completionist Complete every Side Quest 30 Fixer Upper Complete all Wellspring Glades Projects 30 Speed Demon Complete all Spirit Trials 50 Juggling Act Juggle 3 or More Projectiles in the Air for Over 5 Seconds 15 Bring it On Defeat 5 Enemies Without Touching the Ground 15 High and Dry Avoid Touching any Corrupted Water 10 Damage Spike Defeat 3 Enemies with a Single Spike 10 Did I Do That? Defeat 10 Enemies using Environmental Hazards 10 Shardless Beat the Game Without Equipping a Shard 20 Lightless Beat the Game Without Spending any Spirit Light 40 Destiny Complete the Game 50 Hardcore Fan Complete Hard Mode 100 Look at the Time Complete the Game in Under 4 Hours 40 Immortal Complete the Game without Dying 50

The set includes 37 achievements and will consist of 1000 gamerscore for players to obtain. The list consists of a variety of different achievements, the standards one, including the usual, ‘complete hard mode’ and ‘complete the game’. Another interesting achievement and quite a difficult one is to ‘complete the game in under 4 hours’ It will be a challenging task, but definitely one the community will have fun obtaining.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will release this Tuesday, March 11 and it will be a game pass day-one arrival. Players who are a member of the game pass service will be delighted to know that they can play it free of charge, with an active membership.

What are your thoughts on the list? Will you be gunning for the 1000 gamerscore?

