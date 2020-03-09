Ori and The Will of The Wisps Achievements Revealed Ahead of its Launch Week

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be finally making its highly anticipated release this week and to prepare fans, Microsoft has revealed the achievements for the game.

It should be noted that all achievements have been revealed down below including the hidden achievements.

Check it out down below:

Achievement NameAchievement DescriptionPoints
Tools of the TradeUnlock all Abilities20
Mad SkillsUpgrade all Abilities60
Fully SlottedUpgrade all Shard Slots15
Shard HunterUnlock all Shards30
Shard SpecialistUpgrade all Shards75
HealthyMax out Life15
PowerfulMax out Energy15
Cartographer’s ProtégéBuy all Maps from Lupo20
Shrine BrightComplete all Spirit Shrines30
Lost and FoundFind all Collectibles50
Mark of the TraderComplete the Trade Sequence Quest20
CompletionistComplete every Side Quest30
Fixer UpperComplete all Wellspring Glades Projects30
Speed DemonComplete all Spirit Trials50
Juggling ActJuggle 3 or More Projectiles in the Air for Over 5 Seconds15
Bring it OnDefeat 5 Enemies Without Touching the Ground15
High and DryAvoid Touching any Corrupted Water10
Damage SpikeDefeat 3 Enemies with a Single Spike10
Did I Do That?Defeat 10 Enemies using Environmental Hazards10
ShardlessBeat the Game Without Equipping a Shard20
LightlessBeat the Game Without Spending any Spirit Light40
DestinyComplete the Game50
Hardcore FanComplete Hard Mode100
Look at the TimeComplete the Game in Under 4 Hours40
ImmortalComplete the Game without Dying50

The set includes 37 achievements and will consist of 1000 gamerscore for players to obtain. The list consists of a variety of different achievements, the standards one, including the usual, ‘complete hard mode’ and ‘complete the game’. Another interesting achievement and quite a difficult one is to ‘complete the game in under 4 hours’ It will be a challenging task, but definitely one the community will have fun obtaining.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will release this Tuesday, March 11 and it will be a game pass day-one arrival. Players who are a member of the game pass service will be delighted to know that they can play it free of charge, with an active membership.

What are your thoughts on the list? Will you be gunning for the 1000 gamerscore? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire