Ori and The Will of The Wisps Achievements Revealed Ahead of its Launch Week
Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be finally making its highly anticipated release this week and to prepare fans, Microsoft has revealed the achievements for the game.
It should be noted that all achievements have been revealed down below including the hidden achievements.
Check it out down below:
|Achievement Name
|Achievement Description
|Points
|Tools of the Trade
|Unlock all Abilities
|20
|Mad Skills
|Upgrade all Abilities
|60
|Fully Slotted
|Upgrade all Shard Slots
|15
|Shard Hunter
|Unlock all Shards
|30
|Shard Specialist
|Upgrade all Shards
|75
|Healthy
|Max out Life
|15
|Powerful
|Max out Energy
|15
|Cartographer’s Protégé
|Buy all Maps from Lupo
|20
|Shrine Bright
|Complete all Spirit Shrines
|30
|Lost and Found
|Find all Collectibles
|50
|Mark of the Trader
|Complete the Trade Sequence Quest
|20
|Completionist
|Complete every Side Quest
|30
|Fixer Upper
|Complete all Wellspring Glades Projects
|30
|Speed Demon
|Complete all Spirit Trials
|50
|Juggling Act
|Juggle 3 or More Projectiles in the Air for Over 5 Seconds
|15
|Bring it On
|Defeat 5 Enemies Without Touching the Ground
|15
|High and Dry
|Avoid Touching any Corrupted Water
|10
|Damage Spike
|Defeat 3 Enemies with a Single Spike
|10
|Did I Do That?
|Defeat 10 Enemies using Environmental Hazards
|10
|Shardless
|Beat the Game Without Equipping a Shard
|20
|Lightless
|Beat the Game Without Spending any Spirit Light
|40
|Destiny
|Complete the Game
|50
|Hardcore Fan
|Complete Hard Mode
|100
|Look at the Time
|Complete the Game in Under 4 Hours
|40
|Immortal
|Complete the Game without Dying
|50
The set includes 37 achievements and will consist of 1000 gamerscore for players to obtain. The list consists of a variety of different achievements, the standards one, including the usual, ‘complete hard mode’ and ‘complete the game’. Another interesting achievement and quite a difficult one is to ‘complete the game in under 4 hours’ It will be a challenging task, but definitely one the community will have fun obtaining.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps will release this Tuesday, March 11 and it will be a game pass day-one arrival. Players who are a member of the game pass service will be delighted to know that they can play it free of charge, with an active membership.
What are your thoughts on the list? Will you be gunning for the 1000 gamerscore? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.
Source: Xbox Wire