Spawn Looks Badass in Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Debut Trailer [Video]

NeatherRealm has delivered their promise and has unveiled the very first look at Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11 and it definitely does not disappoint.

Check out Spawn’s gameplay debut down below:

Hell yeah!



Spawn takes over Mortal Kombat for Early Access on March 17. Full Release March 24. #MK11 #Spawn https://t.co/Q702vZKmfj pic.twitter.com/e3lzv2kOJQ — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 9, 2020

As anticipated to debut during Final Kombat 2020, Spawn is looking slick and very badass in his solo gameplay debut. Coming in at two and a half minutes, the gameplay trailer waste no time, as we get a bit of an insight as to what to expect when it comes to Spawn’s fighting techniques and abilities.

Spawn is the latest character to join the ever-growing roster of Mortal Kombat 11. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer, as early access to the highly anticipated Spawn begins next week on March 17.

Mortal Kombat 11 is coming off a free weekend, in which players had a chance to have complete access to the game and its DLC free of charge. The free weekend took place to coincide with Final Kombat 2020, a Mortal Kombat 11 fighting tournament where the best players around the world competed in head to head competition.

What are your thoughts on this character?

Source: Mortal Kombat Twitter