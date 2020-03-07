Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – How To Evolve Your TAMAGUNCHI Faster | Virtual Pet Guide

The TAMAGUNCHI is your new virtual pet pal in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and if you want to take care of him (or her) right, you’ll need to ‘feed’ it properly. This weird little ode to the virtual pets of old, the Tamagotchi in particular, feeds off your multiplayer kills — but certain types of kills (and points) will speed up the evolution process. Each TAMAGUNCHI can evolve into a hidden secret form, and you can even reset your progress to get different types of pets.

There’s a whole lot of secret stuff related to the TAMAGUNCHI, so we’re going to break down everything you need to know — including how to supercharge your evolution process and turn your baby TAMAGUNCHI into an adult… and beyond.

Nobody has thought about the Tamagotchi for at least 20 years. So, why is this thing suddenly appearing in Modern Warfare? You’ll have to ask the devs — who thankfully answered a lot of our questions on reddit.

More Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guides:

10 Tips | Beginner’s Guide | Best Guns To Use In Multiplayer | How To Rank Up Fast| XP Guide | Ending Explained | 15 Unique Gunsmith Variants

The TAMAGUNCHI is a watch cosmetic you can equip to your character in Multiplayer / Spec Ops mode — it’s like a virtual pet you’ll need to take care of. To fulfill its needs, you’ll need to earn kills and other points; capturing objectives, getting kill-streaks, and other activities will also make your virtual pet happy.

‘Feed’ your TAMAGUNCHI enough and it will evolve into several different forms — and there’s a secret evolution at the end of each chain. And if you don’t feed your TAMAGUNCHI points, it will whither and die. No pressure.

How To Evolve Faster

By performing specific types of actions, you can fill a Bonus Meter that causes your TAMAGUNCHI to evolve faster. The points you need to acquire are different at each stage of evolution. To bank your Bonus Meter, use the ‘Watch Interact’ gesture.

Baby : Killstreaks fill the Bonus Meter

: Killstreaks fill the Bonus Meter Child : 2 Wins fills the Bonus Meter

: 2 Wins fills the Bonus Meter Teen : 1 Bomb Plant fills the Bonus Meter

: 1 Bomb Plant fills the Bonus Meter Adult : 2 Wins & Top 3 Placement fills the Bonus Meter

: 2 Wins & Top 3 Placement fills the Bonus Meter Secret: Unknown!

The Bonus Meter just speeds up evolutions, but it isn’t required — according to the devs. It’s also purely cosmetic. You won’t be unlocking Nukes with the TAMAGUNCHI — it’s just for fun!