NeatherRealm Studios Announces Mortal Kombat 11 Free Weekend Ahead of Final Kombat Tournament

Ahead of the popular fighting tournament “Final Kombat”, NetherRealm Studios has announced that Mortal Kombat 11 will be receiving a free weekend. Check out the announcement tweet down below.

We want YOU to join kombat on @Playstation and @Xbox! Get a taste of all the #MK11 kombatants thus far during our free Trial Weekend starting today. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/oqMHtdyJDF — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 5, 2020

The free weekend will begin today, March 5-9, running through the weekend allowing players to have full access to the latest installment of the popular fighting series, Mortal Kombat 11. It is also worth noting, the free weekend will only be available for players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

This weekend “Final Kombat” will take place from Chicago’s historic Park West Theater, where the best players from around the world will compete in head to head competition. Alongside the tournament, the studio has announced that they will debut a very first look at Spawn in an action-packed gameplay debut. For now, players will have to use the game’s latest DLC character, Joker in the meanwhile.

In related news, Xbox players will be delighted to find out that Mortal Kombat isn’t the only game being offered free of charge this weekend. As a part of Microsoft’s Free Play Days, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Black Desert will be absolutely free.

Will you be participating in the free weekend? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: NetherRealm Studios Twitter