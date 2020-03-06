Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Launch Trailer Gets You Hyped, Now Available to Purchase

Nintendo has released their launch trailer for the latest Pokemon title to release for their hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is finally here and for those who have been waiting to get their hands on the game, this weekend will be your time to shine. The launch trailer for the game is released, and the game is currently available to buy both in the eShop and retail stores.

If you’re a Pokemon fan, Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX should be a fun time as it brings back some old school mechanics and some lovable pokemons!

Check out the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX launch trailer down below:

Trailer Description:

What if you woke up one day, and you were a Pokémon? In this dungeon-crawling adventure, you’ll navigate through mysterious, changing dungeons in the Pokémon world, encounter strong foes as well as Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. And if you’re defeated in battle, no fear as you’ll be able send and receive rescue requests to other players online* or use a password system. You can also rescue your team yourself! Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now!



Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is now available for the Nintendo Switch. are you planning on picking up the latest Pokemon title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube