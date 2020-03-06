Nintendo Switch Lite Commercial Highlights Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has one big game coming out this month, can you guess what it is? If you guessed Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you were right!

The days for the highly anticipated game is ticking down and today, the company released a new trailer showcasing the game running on the Nintendo Switch Coral Red Lite! The trailer is super short, only clocking in about 30 seconds long, but it shows a little more Animal Crossing gameplay, and the beautiful new Nintendo Switch Lite in action!

Check out Animal Crossing: New Horizons running in the Coral Red Nintendo Switch Lite down below:

In related news, Nintendo recently held their direct for the highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new direct is now available to watch in full detail, and Nintendo seemed to go all out with the stream. They detailed a ton of new features for the game, and with Animal Crossing fans itching to get their hands on the game, this direct will help ease the pain of waiting, just a little bit. If you’re late to the party no fret, watch the full direct for the upcoming title right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise?

Source: YouTube