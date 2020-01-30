NeatheRealm Studios Will Debut Spawn Gameplay at Final Kombat 2020

NeatheRealm Studios have dropped new details on when fans can expect new details for the upcoming DLC character Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11.

In a tweet from the official Mortal Kombat Twitter, the account has revealed that fans will get a first look at Spawn will be at Final Kombat 2020.

For those unfamiliar with the event, Final Kombat is a tournament that assembles the top sixteen Mortal Kombat 11 players from around the world. The event will take place at Chicago’s historic Park West theater on March 8, 2020. The event isn’t until March, so if you are interested in further details, you can do so right here.

In addition to a Spawn Gameplay reveal, NeatherRealm Studios also has revealed that ” along with other content reveals”, which is always an exciting thing to tease. Time will tell exactly what that means, but you certainly have our attention.

Spawn arrives in Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17 via early access and the following week for everyone else on March 25, 2020. Be sure to stay right here for more of the latest gaming news releasing, including Spawn’s gameplay debut.

Source: Mortal Kombat 11 Twitter and Mortal Kombat 2020 Website