Square Enix Director Would Like To See Parasite Eve Make A Return

There’s a big resurgence in several video game franchises thanks to either remakes or remastered editions. For instance, Capcom has been killing it lately with their remakes of Resident Evil 2 and the upcoming launch of Resident Evil 3. With that said, there are several other IPs not attached to Capcom that could also use the same treatment. If you were to ask one particular game director and producer for Square Enix, Parasite Eve is one IP that would do well today.

The former director of Final Fantasy 7 and the producer of the upcoming remake, Yoshinori Kitase, recently was interviewed about the upcoming title when Parasite Eve was brought up. While only being a producer for the third installment called The 3rd Birthday which launched on the PSP, the producer admits that he would like to see the IP make a return.

According to Kitase, he believes that the characters in the game are rich and it would be a waste not to use those characters again. Now with the remakes taking a center stage thanks to the massive success of Resident Evil 2, perhaps Square Enix could follow the trend and bring out other remakes outside of Final Fantasy 7. It’s clear that there is a big fan base that would enjoy a new installment or a remake of the original Parasite Eve video game title, but at the moment, there are no official announcements regarding the game.

In fact, it’s hard to say if we would see a big announcement made at any event either. Thanks to the coronavirus, several events and expos are being hit by companies pulling out. In fact, GDC 2020 was postponed completely, while the ESA is monitoring the situation for E3 2020.

Source: IGN