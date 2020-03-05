Microsoft’s Free Plays Days Returns Today, Includes Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and More

Microsoft has announced that their “Free Play Days” will be making its return this weekend and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Black Desert will highlight the event.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has revealed that starting Thursday, March 5 at 12:01 a.m. PST until Sunday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, Rainbow Six Siege and Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville will be completely free to play.

In addition, it was also announced starting Wednesday, March 4 at 12:01 a.m. PST until Tuesday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Black Desert will be free to play courtesy of the company.

Microsoft also notes that if you participate in the free weekend and would like to purchase the games, the titles will be discounted and all progress will transfer over to the purchased edition. Free Play Days is Microsoft’s way to offer Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members additional incentives for being loyal to their console.

What are your thoughts on this weekend’s Free Play Days? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire