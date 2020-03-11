Latest DOOM Eternal Trailer Focuses All on Customizing Your Slayer

DOOM Eternal is a couple of weeks out and to get fans even more excited for the game (is that even possible?) Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer, one which focuses all about customizing the DOOM Slayer.

Give it a watch down below, I can assure it will be worthwhile, as it shows off the Slayer in a unicorn outfit!

Like things can’t be any crazier, Bethesda’s latest trailer suits up the DOOM Slayer in a unicorn outfit. Yes, you heard that correct. DOOM Eternal seems to be an upgrade in every fathomable way, including the option of allowing players to customize their own Slayers in a variety of costumes.

“Conquer Hell’s armies in style! Unlock various skins, animations, and podiums by playing DOOM Eternal. Personalize your DOOM Slayer for photo mode and the single-player campaign. Then, slay with your friends in BATTLEMODE, where you can personalize your DOOM Slayer and playable demons.” Bethesda Softworks

DOOM Eternal seems to bigger and better in every way and that starts by amping up the score, which fans adored in the original title. The sequel seems to be keeping the same energy with heavy metal while slaying demons and Bethesda has given fans a sneak peek what that might sound like in a behind the scenes look at the production of the score.

DOOM Eternal is weeks away and fans can’t be more excited for the anticipated sequel to the 2016 smash hit title. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.