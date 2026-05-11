Forza Horizon 6 Leaked And Cracked Days Before Release

Forza Horizon 6 just faced a serious setback.

As reported by Windows Central, Forza Horizon 6’s code was being uploaded on Steam in preparation for launch when dataminers noticed that the code was unencrypted.

As a result, that code got downloaded before Xbox was able to encrypt it again. While that code is secure on Steam now, the damage has been proverbially done.

Hackers were quick to crack the game, in such a way that it is already playable if you pirate it. That puts it in a good place to ruin Forza Horizon 6’s launch this May 19.

But then again, we don’t know how clever those hackers were yet. Gamers who also pirated the early build of Marvel’s Wolverine got caught and DMCA’d, since that build had telemetry to trace everyone who played it.

In fact, there is already an incident with content creator . But we’ll see if it can affect what will be one of Xbox’s biggest releases of the year.

In fact, content creator DVS Squad was already banned for streaming the game. But we’ll see if it can affect the sales for one of Xbox’s biggest releases of the year.