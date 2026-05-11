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Star Fox’s Original Character Designer Reveals All His Thoughts About The Switch 2 And Movie Versions

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Imamura put a lot of reflection on what Nintendo did to his character designs.

Takaya Imamura has chimed in online on his thoughts about Star Fox after Nintendo revealed the new Switch 2 game.

Imamura is a surprising important creator to Nintendo’s history. Aside from Star Fox, he designed F-Zero’s characters, including Captain Falcon, and characters from multiple The Legend of Zelda games, including Tingle.

Imamura started tweeting shortly after the Star Fox Switch 2 Direct. Interestingly, he told a fan he prefers the Super Mario Galaxy Movie design of Fox McCloud, but he likes that the Switch 2 devs took it in their own direction.

He then revealed that the Switch 2 designs are actually the closest to how he saw Fox and friends in his head when he was working on Star Fox 64. This should end debates on how accurate the designs are.

When he was asked about the devs replacing their cybernetic legs for their real anthropomorphic feet, Imamura believes they did thought about it deeply before making that choice.

Finally, Imamura pointed out how important it was to feature the whole Star Fox crew in art, as their  strong character designs made them appear stronger when they are together.

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