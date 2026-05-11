Gears Of War: E-Day Is Sponsoring Upcoming Professional Wrestling Event TripleMania 2026

Did Gears of War really crossover to Latin America because of Dom?

Another unlikely partnership has come up within the world of pro wrestling and video games.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has revealed that their biggest event of the year, TripleMania 34, will be sponsored by the video game Gears of War: E-Day.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide was founded in 1992 as Asistencia, Asesoría y Administración de Espectáculos and is one of the biggest Mexican wrestling promotions. In 2025, it was acquired by WWE in partnership with Fillip, another Mexican entertainment company.

WWE has been working with AAA over the past year, with talent exchanges and storylines between wrestlers from both promotions. So this may seem like it’s focused too much to the Latino market, but it will also mean Gears of War gets mentioned on WWE shows too.

There’s speculation that the game could be releasing in September, since TripleMania 34 will be held on September 11 and 13. But we would point out it’s possible they made this partnership before Xbox decided when to release the game.

We do think this is Xbox acknowledging that Dom has made Gears of War popular with Latino gamers. That’s the kind of marketing they need to cultivate.