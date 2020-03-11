Devolver Digital Announces Live Stream Event in Replace of E3 2020 Cancellation

Publisher Devolver Digital has took to Twitter to announce that they are planning a livestream for E3 2020.

With E3 2020 officially cancelled, developers, publishers, and fans have been left in shock. This is the first time the gaming industry event has been shut down since its debut 24 years back in 1995. The cancellation is a pretty big deal, but developers, gamers, and publishers alike are trying to make the best of it.

Devolver Digital is pretty big when it comes to E3 2020, and they will indeed bringing their very own live stream in lieu of the E3 2020 cancellation. They announced that they have “lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more.”

Check out the official announcement from publisher Devolver Digital down below:

The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself.



Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/nGDAEsIzUs — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

Microsoft and Ubisoft are the first to announce that they are still planning to bring some sort of E3 experience to gamers. Sony doesn’t need to worry too much as they announced earlier this year that they won’t be participating at this years event regardless. Perhaps they will have their own live event, similar to Nintendo’s world renowned Directs.

The coronavirus has spread pretty fast and with the cancellations of some of the biggest events of the year is quite concerning. This year was probably going to be a pretty big year for publishers as we are in the year of the upcoming consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, the publishers seem to be looking to replace the event with something digital so let’s not panic to badly.

