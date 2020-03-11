Review Roundup: Nioh 2 Seems To Be A Contender for Game of the Year 2020

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s highly anticipated sequel, Nioh 2, is only a couple of days away from releasing and with that being the case, early reviews for the game has started to hit the web.

And as you can ready form the headline, it seems that the developers nailed the sequel title. Nioh follows heavily after From Software’s Souls-Bourne titles, but puts its own spin on it. Nioh 2 seems to up the ante from the original title, while keeping this mainstream for noobies like myself. The in-depth gameplay mechanics, overarching story, and brutal monsters, will be a treat for those who like these type of games.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Koei Tecmo’s latest title — Nioh 2 :

PlayStation Universe 95

Masterfully crafted and executed, Nioh 2 sets the benchmark for action/adventure games that people just have to experience. Team Ninja’s latest provides one of the most in-depth combat systems and an addictive loot system that may put all but the best dungeon crawlers to shame. It’s quite simple, Nioh 2 has Game of the Year written all over it.

IGN 90

Nioh 2 is an impressive evolution of its predecessor, strengthening everything that was already great, while mostly leaving its already existing issues alone. Its stellar combat is elevated by the addition of Soul Cores, Burst Counters, and the ways in which those two main new mechanics affect enemy AI and how you approach battles. It’s depth is impressive, even though that can also make it feel a little overwhelming due to how much time must be spent managing Nioh 2’s many systems. If you’re up to the challenge, Nioh 2 is no doubt one of the most difficult and rewarding games of this generation.

RPG Site 90

Those same elements that made the first one so enjoyable, combine with a better story, better customization systems, better level design and more, make Nioh 2 a confident sequel that stands above the previous game and firmly establishes itself as its own kind of game. No longer should Nioh be compared to other games; those other games should be compared to Nioh 2.

GamesRadar+ 90

Nioh 2 might play it safe in some respects, but the fluidity, depth and intensity of its combat is incredible.

Game Revolution 90

Nioh 2 is, at times, designed to evoke controller-throwing rage even in the most peaceful individuals. But while the difficulty is dialed up a bit high in some areas, it’s also designed to be one of the best takes of the genre that far surpasses its promising first entry.

Game Informer 85

Nioh 2, like Nioh before it, is an unrelenting and extremely punishing ride that has you weighing every resource available. Despite some flaws, this experience carves you from an unrefined button-mashing flailing pustule into a precision-striking samurai.

Kotaku

Nioh 2 is a big improvement on an already impressive initial outing. With more weapons and powers, combat expands into something truly special, while the story holds more emotion and impact. Fans of the first will enjoy returning to Japan and seeing familiar characters; they’ll also welcome the fresh challenges. If you’ve never played Nioh or shy away from Soulslike experiences, I can’t stress enough that Nioh 2 is worth checking out. It’s an incredibly smart game that rewards you for your time and patience.

In related news, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have released a brand new launch trailer, which prepares players for a challenging fight.

The trailer, which celebrates the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Nioh 2, gives players a brand new look at the game, including new enemy types and locations. The launch trailer also prepares players to expect a challenging fight, as it shows off the varied enemies players can anticipate to square off against in the world of Nioh 2. Check out the brand new launch trailer right here!

Nioh 2 is set to release for the PS4 on March 13th. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Metacritic