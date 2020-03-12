CD Projekt Red Charts Out Future For Studio After Cyberpunk 2077 Launches

CD Projekt Red is a massive video game development studio that is known for The Witcher video game series. After a successful trilogy release, developers got to work on their next title launch, Cyberpunk 2077. With so much anticipation building up for Cyberpunk 2077, the studio is not only aiming to deliver another hit into the market but is also looking at what’s coming next.

During an interview with Stooq, CD Projekt Red president Adam Kicinski had spoken of what the studio plans on working on next. Currently, a bulk of the studio team is working on Cyberpunk 2077 and when the game does release, a portion of the team will be moving on to work on the multiplayer component. From there, another team will work on expansions to further flesh out the single player content.

With that said, the president of CD Projekt Red has expressed an interest to keep working with The Witcher franchise. This clue could be what the third team of developers will be working on next. Apparently, the small team will be working on another single player RPG experience, but no information was given out as to what the game will entail.

“We have already been working on another single player game, we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development. And this is already beginning to happen, although we do not want to spend time on it. Immediately after the work on ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ over the next title will kick off.” Adam Kicinski – Google Translated

The speculation as of right now is that there could be another installment released for The Witcher. While a continuation is unlikely, we could see another game set within the universe of The Witcher. For now, all we can do is wait and see just what the studio has planned. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on April 16, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source: PC Gamer