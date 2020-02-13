CD Projekt RED Announces Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Release Date for Android Devices, Pre-Registration Available Now

CD PRjekt RED has announced today that their critically acclaimed spin-off title, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, has found its release date for Andoird devices!

Yes, the card game based of the in-game card game featured in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is finally arriving on Android devices, and the wait is not too long. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is set to release on Android devices next month on March 24th.

The game has been out for a ton of platforms for quite some time, but the wait for Android is almost over. In addition to the release date, the developers released a small little announcement trailer, which is kind of cool!

Check out the brand new trailer for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game for Android devices down below:

The Witcher has been all the craze since the release of the Netflix series and from epic songs, detailed lore videos, to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt replays, the Witcher community has been loving the franchise as of late!

One of the coolest things to come out from The Witcher sudden surge has got to be YouTuber ‘ThatWorks’ recreation of the titular character’s Sword. Yes, if you wanted to own your very own Witcher Sword, ThatWorks, has created one by using real ore. The recently released video is quite lengthy, however, it shows the full process of creating a Sword of this scale and to be honest, its pretty cool! Check out the real-life version of Geralt’s sword right here!

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has been pretty successful since its debut and with the game now heading to Android devices, there will be a ton of newcomers coming into the fold. The game is set to launch on Android devices March 24th, but you can pre-registrate for the game right now!

