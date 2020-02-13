Nioh 2 Will Receive One Last Final Trial Ahead of It’s Official Release, Trial Dates Announced

Developer Team Ninja took to the PlayStation Blog this morning to announce that their highly anticipated action-oriented title, Nioh 2, will be receiving one last trial ahead of its release.

Yes, if you were itching to get your hands on the game again, or a newcomer who wants to see what the fuss is all about, this final last trial will be for you. This will be a limited time event and will require no PS Plus membership, so everyone is invited.

The Nioh 2 Last Trial demo is set to go live on PlayStation for later this month on Friday, February 28 at 12:00am PT (Midnight). The trial will last for an entire weekend, coming to an end on Sunday, March 1 at 11:59pm PT.

Check out some details about the Last Chance Free Trial for Nioh 2 from the developers themselves down below:

Last Chance Free Trial

The demo for Nioh 2 showcases plenty of what’s new in this action sequel. Detailed character customization is on display. Players can summon ferocious Yokai to assist in battle (more details below). You can also wield the deadly new Switchglaive – a wicked, scythe-like weapon that shifts forms on the fly. The trial packs three missions for samurai to test their skills. Venture out Mount Tenno and face the deadly creatures waiting there with a variety of deadly weapons. Although your game progress may not transfer to the full game later, your created character’s appearance does! So pour as much time into crafting your samurai as you wish. Trial Start: Friday, February 28 at 12:00am PT (Midnight)

Trial End: Sunday, March 1 at 11:59pm PT

In related news, developer Team Ninja has recently announced that Nioh 2 has reached Gold Status. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the gold status, it’s a milestone each developer strives to reach.

Essentially, all the content that is ready for the game is complete and for big-name titles that have a physical release, the content is able to be manufactured on discs. All of the delays you see come up in video games are prior to reaching gold so if you’re really itching to get your hands on a copy of Nioh 2, you shouldn’t see any new delays pop up for the title. Learn more about Nioh 2 going gold right here!

Nioh 2 is set to release on the PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Thinking about downloading the upcoming trial? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog