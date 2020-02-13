Latest Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Embraces Our Heroes Powers, New Gameplay Footage Released

Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have released a new trailer for their highly anticipated superhero title, Marvel’s Avengers!

The new trailer dropped randomly on YouTube this morning and as it is a nice treat, the trailer is relatively short. However, we do get a little bit of new gameplay, and for that its worth it. The trailer focuses on our beloved heroes embracing their powers whether its their minds, strength, or agility, they all have to come together in order to help each other!

Check out the brand new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers down below:

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.



In related news, Crystal Dynamics recently announced that the highly anticipated title will be getting delayed to Fall of 2020. Original scheduled to release this May, Crystal Dynamics wanted to delay the game rather then release it broken however, there was a lot of details.

As I just mentioned, the decision to hold the game back wasn’t something fully explained which is usually the case for any video game that gets delayed. From the official blog post, it seems that the development team would spend the extra time with the title in order for a little more fine-tuning and polish work before it’s ready for release so don’t expect a new local co-op mode to be announced. Learn more about the sudden delay for Marvel’s Avengers right here!

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Liked the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube