YouTube Account ‘ThatWorks’ Create Real-Life Version of The Witcher’s Sword, Watch Here

The Witcher has been all the craze since the release of the Netflix series and from epic songs, detailed lore videos, to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt replays, the Witcher community has been loving the franchise as of late!

One of the coolest things to come out from The Witcher sudden surge has got to be YouTuber ‘ThatWorks’ recreation of the titular character’s Sword. Yes, if you wanted to own your very own Witcher Sword, ThatWorks, has created one by using real ore. The recently released video is quite lengthy, however, it shows the full process of creating a Sword of this scale and to be honest, its pretty cool!

Check out YouTuber ThatWorks create the epic Witcher Sword in real life in the video down below:

In related news, if you want to learn even more about the Witcher’s Sword, actor Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) walks viewers through everything you need to know about them in the latest video released from Netflix.

The video is all about the Witcher’s swords and the lore behind them. If you know The Witcher franchise, you know that there is two types of swords a Witcher has to use, steel for regular enemies, silver for the supernatural. Henry Cavill walks viewers through everything you need to know about the swords as well as discuss how it was using them on set. Watch the video right here!

