Blue Prince: How To Get The Diary Key | Ladyship Chamber Guide

The Ladyship Chamber in Blue Prince has a mystery that can’t be solved on your first run — there’s a diary inside that’s locked and requires a key. Getting that key isn’t easy, but if you’re aiming to solve every secret in the estate, you’ll want it. Unfortunately, this puzzle doesn’t lead to any permanent unlockable rewards, but it does offer a clue toward where you can find one of the Microchips.

How To Open The Diary

The Her Ladyship’s Chamber is a rare bedroom that’s normally only available at the end of your run — it rarely appears, and it’s a dead-end, making it a difficult choice when you’re aiming to reach Room 46. If you manage to find the Ladyship Chamber, you’ll find a locked diary that requires a key to open — and getting that key is an adventure.

Diary Key Location : To get the Diary Key , you need to draft the Tomb . The Tomb is a random room that only appears on the Outer Room door through the West Gate . Learn how to permanently unlock the West Gate here.

: To get the , you need to draft the . The Tomb is a random room that only appears on the Outer Room door through the . Learn how to permanently unlock the West Gate here. In the Tomb , use the Burning Glass contraption to light the two unlit candle holders on the back wall opposite the entrance. This reveals a hidden chamber with another grave.

, use the contraption to light the on the back wall opposite the entrance. This reveals a hidden chamber with another grave. Look behind the photo on the sarcophagus to find the Diary Key.

The Diary Key is used to open the locked diary in Her Ladyship’s Chamber — a rare room that’s especially difficult to find.

The Burning Glass can be crafted by combining the Looking Glass and Metal Detector items at the Workshop room. Learn more about crafting contraptions here.

Because the Diary Key and the Ladyship Chamber are so rare, you may want to consider storing the Diary Key in a Coat Check Room until you’re lucky enough to find the Ladyship Chamber. You can also purchase a Moon Pendant to keep items between runs. Learn how to get the Moon Pendant here.

What’s Inside The Diary?

The locked diary in Her Ladyship’s Chamber is full of useful hints and information about the different bedrooms in the estate. You’ll learn that each room has a special effect if you Call It A Day while inside the room.

Her Ladyship’s Chambers: -10 Steps at the start of the next day, +1 Star in the sky

Guest Bedroom: No special effect

Bunk Room: Bonus flower laid at the grave in the Tomb

Servant’s Quarters: Half your total steps, but gain +1 Dice

Master Bedroom: Start the day with more Steps than usual.

The last page features a diagram of the West Gate. If you’re confused, look for a dig spot using our Microchip guide here.