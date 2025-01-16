Balatro: Is It Multiplayer & What Platforms Is It On?

How to add multiplayer to Balatro — and what platforms you can buy from.

Balatro is the Poker rogue-like that’s only getting bigger in 2025. Balatro is a Poker game that isn’t about playing cards — it’s about breaking the game wide open with weird effects. By collecting special Joker Cards, you’ll transform Poker into a twisted version of itself with new secret hands, hidden upgrades, and millions of chips.

If you’re totally new to Balatro you may have some questions — like can you play this card game with other people? And what platforms is Balatro available on? There are lots and lots of ways to play Balatro now after its sleeper launch in 2024. Now in 2025, thanks its recent release on mobile platforms, it’s only gotten more popular. If you have questions about Balatro, we have answers. Here’s where you can buy Balatro, and who you can play the game with.

What Platforms Is Balatro On?

Balatro is available on all major platforms — console, PC and mobile. Here are all the storefronts and platforms you can buy from.

Balatro costs $14.99 standard on PC / console storefronts or $9.99 on iOS and Android. Check each link separately for sales.

Balatro originally released on Steam but rapidly gained popularity, releasing on all major consoles before moving onto iOS and Android — the rogue-like deck builder gained a massive audience on mobile smart devices for good reason, it’s a simple and fun game you can easily put down then pick up later to play more. It’s a perfect mobile game.

Is It Multiplayer?

Balatro is a singleplayer only game. Unfortunately, there’s no way to play Balatro with friends through multiplayer or cooperative play. You can always compete with friends on separate copies of Balatro, but the game is designed to be a singleplayer experience — like Solitaire, you’re supposed to play alone.

While multiplayer is not officially supported by the developers of Balatro, modders are working on a solution. A work-in-progress mod for Balatro Multiplayer is currently being developed and you can check it out here on Github. The Github is difficult to use unless you’re experienced with programming — to try the mod, you’ll want to join the Multiplayer Mod Discord.

You’ll find more detailed instructions and a better way to mod Balatro on the Discord. If you’re new to Balatro modding, you’ll want to get started with our modding guide here.

For now, multiplayer Balatro is difficult to implement yourself unless you really want to play around with the code on PC — unfortunately, mods are not available through console or mobile apps. There are lots of platform options for Balatro, but you’ll need the game on PC if you want to get into the modding scene.