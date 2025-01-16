Balatro: How To Unlock Every Secret Hand

There are three secret hands in Balatro — hands that would never be possible in a regular game of Poker but are absolutely achievable in the twisted decks of Balatro. By adding cards to your deck, you’ll be able to achieve three secret hands that score exponentially higher than their normal, default brethren. Learn how to create secret hands and how they work in the full guide below.

And just so we’re clear — a hand is a set of cards that scores in Balatro. A Straight, Flush, Pair, Full House — those are all hands. A combination of cards with different ranks and suits you’ll want to aim for to earn chips. If you want to earn even more in Balatro, learn how to apply mods to the game, or how to cheat and unlock everything.

Secret Hands & How To Unlock Them

There are three Secret Hands in Balatro — hands that are only possible by adding cards to your deck. These hands will not appear in the possible hands list until you’ve played them once. Once a secret hand has been played, it can be upgraded with Planet Cards the same way other hands can be upgraded.

A Secret Hand is only upgradable in your current run — the hand is unlocked after playing the hand once during your run. After which Planet cards will spawn allowing you to level up secret hands.

Five of a Kind : Five cards with the same rank that aren’t the same suit.

: Five cards with the same rank that aren’t the same suit. Score: 120 Chips x 12 Multiplier

This hand is only possible if you add cards to your deck — you’ll need a fifth or any ranked card. Any rank and suit will work, as long as all five cards aren’t the same suit. If all five cards are the same suit, it becomes a basic Flush.

Flush Five : Five cards with the same rank and same suit.

: Five cards with the same rank and same suit. Score: 160 Chips x 16 Multiplier

This is the rarest hand — you’ll need five identical cards with the same rank and suit. You’ll need to use consumables, Tarot, Jokers and other methods of changing cards or adding cards to your deck to get five of the same card. Each deck only has one of each card. That makes this easily the most difficult hand to earn in a run.

Flush House : Three cards of the same rank and two cards with the same rank, from only one suit.

: Three cards of the same rank and two cards with the same rank, from only one suit. Score: 140 Chips x 14 Multiplier

The second trickiest secret hand to earn — you’ll need a second copy of a rank / suit and two copies of another. You’re mostly likely to earn this hand while working toward a Flush Five. It’s a very rare find, but if you’re using cards to change the suit to only one suit, you’ll work your way toward this hand.