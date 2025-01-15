Balatro: How To Unlock Every Card Right Away

T

While Balatro doesn’t have traditional cheats, there is one way you can skip the grind and unlock all the cards, decks, and everything else in Balatro. Anyone can do it — it’s a built-in feature — and you probably don’t know it exists. If you’ve been banging your head against Boss Blinds for dozens of hours and just want to enjoy a less-locked version of Balatro, here’s how to give yourself literally everything.

How To Unlock Everything | Cheat Guide

To unlock literally everything in Balatro, you’ll want to use a little-known option in your Player Profile. Doing this will permanently disable achievements on your Player Profile — either on Steam, iOS, or whatever platform you’re currently using. Here’s how it works.

Go to the Profile Menu — select the bottom-left square that says [ Profile – P1 ]. It may say P2 , or P3 depending on your current profile selection.

— select the bottom-left square that says [ ]. In the bottom-right beneath the “Wins” tally, there are two options — Reset Profile and Unlock All.

Unlock All will be greyed out and is underneath the Reset Profile button. Pressing Unlock All once — in the current updated version of Balatro — will not work. To activate this cheat, you’ll need to be more persistent.

To use Unlock All , tap the gray Unlock All button — the first tap will do nothing or may show a warning message . The warning message states that by using this option, you’ll permanently disable achievements on this profile. If you start a new profile (P2 / P3) you’ll be able to start fresh with achievements enabled.

, tap the gray button — the first tap will do nothing or may show a . Tap the Unlock All button will work after the warning message has appeared. If it doesn’t work, just tap again — it will eventually work.

Like the warning states, unlocking everything for your account will disable achievements on that profile. You can start up to three profiles — this will not affect other profiles on your account and can be reverted by resetting the profile to default, with all locked content restored to a pre-unlocked state. You’ll essentially lose any progress on any unlocks you’ve attempted so far and have to start from scratch, but if you don’t care about unlocking and just want everything at the start, this is your best option.