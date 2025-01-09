Balatro: How To Use Cheats on PC

There are no official cheats in Balatro — but mods can make this poker rogue-like a lot easier.

And modding isn't exactly easy for Balatro. If you're new to the scene, we'll explain how to get started, and what mods you'll want to try to make Balatro a whole lot easier.

If modding isn’t what you’re looking for, you can also use seeds to make Balatro a lot easier. Check out our Balatro victory guide here to make winning a lot easier with a great seed. Or learn how to get Legendary Joker Cards to score more chips.

How To Mod Balatro

Modding Balatro is a multi-step process and requires files that may be flagged as Trojans or other viruses. The files linked here are made and shared by the Balatro community — these files are safe and will only alter the Balatro installation folder.

#1. Download and install the latest version of Lovely-Injector. Download Lovely-Injector directly from github here.

Lovely-Injector makes modding Balatro possible. Download the latest version from the Releases tab on the github page linked above.

To install, open the .zip file and copy the contents into the Balatro installation folder.

file and copy the contents into the Balatro installation folder. You can access the installation folder on Steam by right-clicking Balatro in the Library and selecting “Browse Local Files“.

Once you’re installed, you can move on to the next step. You can find more in-depth installation instructions here. Scroll down to “Manual Installation“.

#2. Download and install the latest version of Steamodded. Download Steamodded directly from github here.

To install Steamodded, follow the manual installation instructions here.

Best Cheat Mods

Once Steammodded is installed, you’ll have a folder called Mods in your Balatro installation folder. All the mods should be installed in this folder — and mods can be downloaded through NexusMods.com. Here are some of our pics for mods that instantly make Balatro easier and that are easily available — you won’t need to request mods through a Discord Server.

Balatro Mod : Hidden Aces Edition Mod

: Hidden Aces Edition Mod A total game overhaul that makes the game much, much easier.

Increases number of discards, hand size, consumable slots, more money, bonuses are doubled, Tarot Cards are improved, and up to 10 cards can be discarded at a time.

The Hidden Aces mod changes everything about Balatro and makes the game easier in every way. You’re basically guaranteed to complete a run with this mod installed — it’s designed for beginners and to help you obliterate the blinds instead of failing over and over. If you want to just have fun playing Balatro, this is your easy mode.

Balatro Mod : Balatro Configurator

: Balatro Configurator Adds a menu to configure every aspect of Balatro.

Allows you to change hand size, consumable slots, Joker slots, hands played, discards, starting money and more.

Set consumables, Joker cards and more so they always appear in your run.

The Balatro Configurator gives you access to many more controls over your game — but it’s also very basic and finicky. If you choose the wrong options, you can crash your game when loading. Play around with it and be prepared to reset to defaults.

Balatro Mod : Easy Mode Balatro

: Easy Mode Balatro A simple mod that does exactly what it says — makes the game easier.

Adds money to your starting run and set your hand size. You’ll be able to hold more cards, making hands easier to find.

There aren’t a lot of mods for Balatro publicly available, but these mods make cheating at the game possible — there are no cheats in Balatro, so you’ll have to mod in cheats yourself.