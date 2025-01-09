Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Balatro: How To Use Cheats on PC

by

There are no official cheats in Balatro — but mods can make this poker rogue-like a lot easier.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

C

There are no official cheats in Balatro — but you can still make this infamously difficult game a whole lot easier using mods. And modding isn’t exactly easy for Balatro. If you’re new to the scene, we’ll explain how to get started, and what mods you’ll want to try to make Balatro a whole lot easier.

If modding isn’t what you’re looking for, you can also use seeds to make Balatro a lot easier. Check out our Balatro victory guide here to make winning a lot easier with a great seed. Or learn how to get Legendary Joker Cards to score more chips.

How To Mod Balatro

Modding Balatro is a multi-step process and requires files that may be flagged as Trojans or other viruses. The files linked here are made and shared by the Balatro community — these files are safe and will only alter the Balatro installation folder.

Lovely-Injector makes modding Balatro possible. Download the latest version from the Releases tab on the github page linked above.

  • To install, open the .zip file and copy the contents into the Balatro installation folder.
  • You can access the installation folder on Steam by right-clicking Balatro in the Library and selecting “Browse Local Files“.

Once you’re installed, you can move on to the next step. You can find more in-depth installation instructions here. Scroll down to “Manual Installation“.

To install Steamodded, follow the manual installation instructions here.

Best Cheat Mods

W

Once Steammodded is installed, you’ll have a folder called Mods in your Balatro installation folder. All the mods should be installed in this folder — and mods can be downloaded through NexusMods.com. Here are some of our pics for mods that instantly make Balatro easier and that are easily available — you won’t need to request mods through a Discord Server.

  • Balatro Mod: Hidden Aces Edition Mod
  • A total game overhaul that makes the game much, much easier.
  • Increases number of discards, hand size, consumable slots, more money, bonuses are doubled, Tarot Cards are improved, and up to 10 cards can be discarded at a time.

The Hidden Aces mod changes everything about Balatro and makes the game easier in every way. You’re basically guaranteed to complete a run with this mod installed — it’s designed for beginners and to help you obliterate the blinds instead of failing over and over. If you want to just have fun playing Balatro, this is your easy mode.

  • Balatro Mod: Balatro Configurator
  • Adds a menu to configure every aspect of Balatro.
  • Allows you to change hand size, consumable slots, Joker slots, hands played, discards, starting money and more.
  • Set consumables, Joker cards and more so they always appear in your run.

The Balatro Configurator gives you access to many more controls over your game — but it’s also very basic and finicky. If you choose the wrong options, you can crash your game when loading. Play around with it and be prepared to reset to defaults.

  • Balatro Mod: Easy Mode Balatro
  • A simple mod that does exactly what it says — makes the game easier.
  • Adds money to your starting run and set your hand size. You’ll be able to hold more cards, making hands easier to find.

A

T

P

There aren’t a lot of mods for Balatro publicly available, but these mods make cheating at the game possible — there are no cheats in Balatro, so you’ll have to mod in cheats yourself.

Recent Videos

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025
10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025

10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025
20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious

20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious
10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED

10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024
30 BEST PS5 Games of 2024

30 BEST PS5 Games of 2024
GTA 4 IS BACK, SWITCH 2 UPSCALING GRAPHICS? & MORE

GTA 4 IS BACK, SWITCH 2 UPSCALING GRAPHICS? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2024

10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2024
10 Things To Know Before You Buy A Gaming PC

10 Things To Know Before You Buy A Gaming PC
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,