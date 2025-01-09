Balatro: Wee Edition – A Fan Made Port For The Apple Watch

As if having access to this game on your phone wasn’t bad enough. Now it’s playable on a watch too!

Image Source: Reddit

Balatro has taken the gaming space by storm. A reimaging of traditional poker with new and exciting modes and effects. Recently a port of the game made it onto mobile devices as well as onto handheld emulators. But that wasn’t enough for one fan who undertook to port the game to his smartwatch.

As shared by the folks over at PC Gamer. Coktoco a Redditor and developer has ported an almost complete version of Balatro over to his Apple Watch. The Dev made it clear that this port was a love letter to the game and not intended to be a copyright infringement. As such Coktoco called his port “Balatro: Wee edition”.

In his Reddit post, the dev goes on to describe how he went about creating the port, utilising the crown wheel to scroll through the various cards. The core mechanics of the game all seem to be present and accounted for. There’s even an included shop.

Coktoco mentions in his write-up that he built the port in Swift. Despite having no experience with Swift the dev has done a bang-up job. Sadly, this port can’t be made public as it makes use of the game’s original assets. However, Coktoco has said that should the game’s creator or the publishers give him the green light he will happily share it.

It’s always amazing to see what people accomplish with a bit of time and a lot of talent. It is a testament to LocalThunk’s ingenuity that his game would inspire a fan to effectively remake the game for a device that he had access to.

