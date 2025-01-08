How To Finally Win Balatro In 2025

Balatro is one of the biggest indie gems of 2024 — and most of us haven’t completed a single full run. To win Balatro, you’ll have to conquer eight tiers of ante, earning exponentially more points and defeating boss blinds. Beating the final boss blind is a true challenge, and if your New Year’s resolution is to finally beat one run of Balatro, then we’ve got the strategy for you. All it takes is the right seed and you’ll remove all luck from the equation.

This seed was shared by the incredibly kind u/LooseVALVe on Reddit. Here’s our experience playing through a run using this seed.

Getting Yorick In 1:2 [Legendary Joker]

To win our run, we’re going to get a Legendary Yorick Joker in the first Ante. Here’s how to get one of the best cards in the game right away.

Choose the Red Deck — additional Discards will make your run easier.

— additional Discards will make your run easier. Tap the Seeded Run tag and input the seed: [ K-6-8-1-9-W-6-W ]

tag and input the seed: [ ] Complete the first Small Blind. Discard 7, 6, 5, 4 and play a Straight to earn $6 .

and play a to earn . In the shop, purchase the Jumbo Arcana Pack for $6 .

for . Select the Foil Bloodstone — you’ll earn a Polychrome Yorick Joker Card.

Yorick is one of the best cards in the game, and will make your run much, much easier.

Legendary Yorick Joker Card :

: This Joker gains x1 Mult every 23 cards discarded.

every cards discarded. This is a Polychrome Card so it gains a +x1.5 mult.

Essentially, you’ll build up a giant multiplier by discarding cards — something you’ll do naturally as you play. You can also start discarding far more cards. If you go for simple hands like High Card or Pair. Very useful for runs if you’re going for Straights as you’ll need to discard many cards.

How To Win With Yorick

To get the most out of your Yorick, follow these simple steps.

Use all five your Discards in every blind — and do it early. You’ll want to build up your multiplier in the early rounds. Also discard cards that aren’t part of your hand and keep doing it.

in every blind — and do it early. You’ll want to in the early rounds. Also discard cards that aren’t part of your hand and keep doing it. Purchase Planet Cards to level up High Card, Pair or Straight . Leveling up your hands is better than getting better hands. A lower-tier hand is better than a high-tier hand when you level it up.

to level up . Leveling up your hands is better than getting better hands. A lower-tier hand is better than a high-tier hand when you level it up. Focus on Leveling Up a Hand — any hand that requires discarding cards is useful.

— any hand that requires discarding cards is useful. Purchase Jokers that synergize with Yorick. Any Joker that gives a bonus on Discard or any upgrades that increase Discards are very, very useful.

Getting A Second Yorick

If you’re discarding cards and leveling up your favorite hand, this seed makes completing a run much easier. Especially if you get the following cards.

Brainstorm Joker Card : Appears in the Shop after beating the Ante 1 boss . Will only appear after it has been unlocked — you must discard a Royal Flush to make the card available.

: Appears in the Shop after beating the . Will only appear after it has been unlocked — you must to make the card available. Brainstorm copies the effect of the Leftmost Joker Card. Set Yorick in the Leftmost position (he should be there naturally) and you’ll essentially get two Yoricks.

To get Brainstorm in this seed, you must discard a Royal Flush in an earlier run.

What Is A Royal Flush? : A Royal Flush is a Straight with the highest scoring face cards only — and they must all be the same suit .

: A Royal Flush is a Straight with the highest scoring face cards only — and they must all be the . Example: Ace of Hearts, King of Hearts, Queen of Hearts, Jack of Hearts, 10 of Hearts

The straight must have Ace, King, Queen, Jack and 10 and must all be in the same suit. That makes this the rarest and most difficult hand to get. To earn the Brainstorm card, you must not play this hand — you need to discard all five cards in a run.

I recommend playing random runs and focusing only on discarding cards to get the Royal Flush. Your goal isn’t to win. It’s just to get a Royal Flush hand. This is easier if you use Tarot Cards to transform cards into a specific suit.

More Cards To Purchase

This seed has more useful cards to purchase. Here’s what you’ll want to look out for.

Oops! All 6s Joker Card : Appears in the shop after the Ante 3 boss. Unlock by earning 10,000 points in a single hand.

: Appears in the shop after the Ante 3 boss. Unlock by earning 10,000 points in a single hand. Doubles all listed probabilities. So, a card that has an effect that triggers at a 1-to-3 chance will trigger on a 2-to-3 chance.

And finally, another useful card after the Ante 6 boss.

Hanging Chad Joker Card : Appears in the shop after the Ante 6 boss. Unlock by beating a Blind Boss with a High Card hand.

: Appears in the shop after the Ante 6 boss. Unlock by beating a Blind Boss with a High Card hand. Retriggers first card used in a hand, scoring 2 additional times. Basically, triples the score of your first card in a hand.

Discard your cards, get the Brainstorm Card and you’ll easily crush the later levels of your run. This Seed isn’t the best in the game, but it is one of the best we’ve found so far. Let us know if this seed helped you win — and how high your score was by the very end.